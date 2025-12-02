Skip to Content
Snow showers and freezing lows

today at 6:01 AM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Teton, Lincoln, and northern Sublette counties. Winds 35mph, several inches of snow possible for the mountains.

Scattered snow showers today in the afternoon mainly for the valley. High 38. SSW winds 5-10 (G-18).

Becoming clearer into the night tonight, after a few early shower chances - 20% around supper time. Low 15.

Patchy fog to start Wednesday and then sunshine for the day. High 37.

Snow chances are back for Thursday late - 40% chance and temps in the mid 30s.

Snow chances increase with some rain mixed in by weekend. Friday will have a 50% chance of snow. High in the upper 30s.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

