A series of storms, but warmer temps mean more rain and less snow

A series of storms will be moving through the region over the next few days. Each of them has a chance to drop rain or snow, but warmer temperatures mean snow levels will rise through next Wednesday. Highs could get as warm as the low 50s by mid-week. Rather un-December-like for eastern Idaho. Snow totals above nine-thousand feet will likely be fairly impressive by that same time period, but any elevations lower won't be as impressive as some melting is expected. Winds will also be a factor, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind advisories for parts of the Snake River Plain are possible as data points to gusts pushing over 40 mph. By next weekend, high pressure will take control bringing with it calmer conditions. We'll still be above average with highs in the 40s for the weekend.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.