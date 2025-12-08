Unseasonably warm temps and breezy conditions settle in for the week

Expect higher temperatures across eastern Idaho and western Wyoming over the next week with highs well above freezing. Highs could get as warm as the low 50s by mid-week. Along with the warmer weather, we're tracking slight chances of rain and some snow in the higher elevations in the first half of your work week, with the highest chance on Wednesday.

Winds will also be a factor, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind advisories are possible for parts of the Snake River Plain with wind gusts projected to reach up to 40mph. Conditions should calm down by the latter half of the work week and into your weekend as high pressure sweeps into the area, bringing mostly sunny skies. However, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.