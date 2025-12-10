More wind ahead with a slight chance of rain and snow

Eastern Idaho and western Wyoming are in for a breezy stretch as a west coast weather pattern keeps the main storm track north of the region. While most areas will stay dry, a few light showers may linger over the eastern highlands, and there’s a slight chance of rain or snow near the Wyoming and Montana borders. Temperatures will remain mild throughout the weekend.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with lows near 40° and gusty south-southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph. Thursday brings partly sunny skies and highs near 50°, with brisk southwest winds and a small chance of mountain showers. Thursday night stays cloudy and cool, dipping to the mid-30s.

Friday looks similar, partly sunny with highs near 50° and lighter winds. A few rain or snow showers may pop up in western Wyoming and the Snake River highlands near Island Park. Skies clear Friday night with lows around 30°. The weekend turns mostly sunny and calm, with highs near 50° Saturday and colder nights dropping to the mid-20s.

