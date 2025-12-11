Breezy with above average temperatures

Warm weather will hold steady into next week, keeping conditions relatively mild for early winter. A weak system brushing the Montana border and Lemhi County tonight into Friday will bring pockets of light precipitation, mainly in the eastern Idaho highlands and western Wyoming. Most areas will stay dry, though Island Park has the best chance of seeing any measurable rain or snow. Central Idaho may see a few light showers or flurries, but impacts will be minimal.

A strong ridge of high pressure remains in place through the weekend, though it starts to weaken by late Monday. Once it breaks down, the upper-level winds shift into a more west-to-east, or zonal, pattern. This will open the door for Pacific moisture to return, setting up a wetter pattern for the middle of next week.

Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies and a low near 35°. Winds from the south-southwest will be around 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph. Friday brings similar breezy conditions with winds near 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph. Afternoon temperatures will rise to about 50°.

The weekend will be quiet and pleasant. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 45°, along with light southwest wind around 5 mph. Saturday night cools to a low around 25 under partly cloudy skies. Sunday warms back up under full sunshine, with afternoon temperatures reaching roughly 50°.