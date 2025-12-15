Mild to wild this week; high wind watch issued

If you’ve been enjoying the mild December weather, don’t get too comfortable; change is on the horizon. Above-average temperatures will stick around for a bit longer, but a cooldown is coming, and it’s bringing plenty of action with it.

Monday evening marks the start of a wetter, windier pattern. Clouds will thicken tonight as temperatures dip to about 35°, and a light south breeze will occasionally gust near 20 mph. It’s the calm before a stormy stretch.

Tuesday will feel relatively mild, topping out near 50°, but southwest winds will strengthen to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. By Tuesday night, rain chances climb to 40%, and the breeze holds steady. It’s the first sign of a more active system moving in.

Wednesday is the big day for winds and precipitation. Expect steady rain through early afternoon, then a mix of rain and snow as temperatures hover near 50°. Winds will roar from the west-southwest at 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. While snow accumulation will be minimal in the valley, mountain areas will start to see flakes flying.

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible.

WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert,p to Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects could be blown around.

By Wednesday night, colder air settles in with lows near 25°, setting the stage for a wintry turn. Thursday brings snow chances up to 80%, mainly after late morning, with highs around 40°. Accumulations should stay light in town, but mountain passes could get tricky.

Thursday night looks wet again, with rain possibly mixing with snow before tapering off. Lows will hover near 35°. Then comes Friday, another soggy day with rain likely and occasional snow mixing in. Highs will reach about 45°, and breezy conditions will persist.