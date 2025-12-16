High Wind Warning with Wednesday cold front

A powerful cold front will sweep through the region on Wednesday, bringing intense winds and widespread precipitation. Expect gusts over 50 mph in many areas, along with valley rain and significant mountain snow above 7,000 feet.

High Wind Warning

In effect from 5 AM to 5 PM Wednesday

Southwest winds will range from 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph possible. The strongest winds are expected across the eastern Magic Valley, Snake River Plain, the INL, and the Lava Beds near Craters of the Moon. Travel will be hazardous for high-profile vehicles, and isolated damage to trees, power lines, and outbuildings is likely. Secure loose outdoor items to prevent them from being blown around.

Winter Storm Warning

In effect from 1 AM to 11 PM Wednesday

Heavy snow will impact portions of central, northwest, and west-central Wyoming, especially above 8,000 feet, where 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected, with some peaks seeing 16+ inches. Winds will gust 50 to 70 mph, with isolated areas near 80 mph on eastern mountain slopes like the Absaroka and Wind River Mountains. Mountain passes such as Teton, Togwotee, and South Pass will be extremely difficult to traverse due to blowing snow and poor visibility. The heaviest snowfall will occur between 5 AM and noon Wednesday, with rates exceeding 1 inch per hour, possibly reaching 2 inches per hour.

For our Tuesday night, rain is likely after 2 AM. Mostly cloudy, low near 40°. South winds 15 to 20 mph, gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is around 70%.

Wednesday, we expect to see scattered rain before 2 PM, then a chance of snow. Temperatures rise to around 50° by mid-morning, then fall to near 40° later. Winds 25 to 35 mph, shifting west in the afternoon, gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation: 90%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected in valleys.

On Thursday, there is a round of snow possible before 2 PM, then rain or a rain/snow mix. High near 40°. South winds 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation: 80%. Minor snow accumulation (less than ½ inch).

Rain likely after 11 AM Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. A high near 50° for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds around 10-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation: 60%.