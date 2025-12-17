Winds relax overnight with scattered snow and rain for Thursday & Friday

We’re in for a dynamic weather pattern over the next few days, with snow, rain, and gusty winds making their presence felt before calmer conditions return this weekend.

Tonight, skies will turn cloudy as temperatures fall to around 27°. Winds will ease overnight, dropping from about 20 mph to near 10 mph, though gusts could still reach 35 mph.

Thursday brings the first round of wintry weather. Snow is expected to begin late in the morning, with daytime highs near 40°. Winds will hover around 10 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. There’s an 80% chance of snow, but accumulation should remain light—less than half an inch.

By Thursday night, rain and snow will mix before midnight, then taper to a slight chance of rain as temperatures rise to about 41° by early morning. Winds will pick up to around 15 mph, with gusts near 35 mph. Precipitation chances are 60%, and little to no snow is expected.

Friday looks wet and windy. Rain will develop after 11 a.m., with highs near 47°. Southwest winds will strengthen to about 25 mph, with gusts reaching 45 mph. Rain chances are high at 80%, so plan for a soggy day.

Friday night keeps the unsettled theme going, with rain likely before 11 p.m., then a mix of rain and snow overnight. Lows will fall back to around 27°, and winds will remain brisk near 20 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. Precipitation chances sit at 70%, but snow accumulation should be minimal.

The weekend offers a break. Saturday starts with a slight chance of snow early, then clears to mostly sunny skies. Highs will hover near 38°, making for a crisp but calmer day.