Scattered snow and rain with gusty winds for Friday

Our next storm arrives Thursday night, kicking off a stretch of scattered rain and snow showers that will linger through Friday. While flakes may fly at times, this system leans more wet than white for most communities. Daytime temperatures remain well above normal thanks to persistent southwest flow, keeping snow levels elevated between 6,500 and 7,500 feet. That means lower elevations will primarily see rain as the winds increase, while the mountains and higher passes pick up light snow accumulations.

Friday will be the most impactful day of the forecast, not because of heavy snow, but due to strong winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM Friday for the Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain. Southwest winds will increase to 20–30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45–50 mph at times.

Rain showers are likely Friday, particularly late morning into early afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s. Any snow accumulation during this period will be minimal and limited mainly to higher elevations. Friday night brings a continued chance of rain before tapering to a slight chance of snow, with lows dropping into the mid-20s. Any new snow accumulation looks light—less than half an inch.

Saturday offers a welcome break in the action. Skies turn mostly sunny, temperatures cool to the upper 30s, and winds ease compared to Friday. It will be the calmest and driest day of the extended forecast—perfect timing for last-minute holiday errands or travel.

By Saturday night and into Sunday, the active pattern returns. Snow becomes likely late Saturday night, transitioning to a mix of snow and rain Sunday morning before changing to mostly rain by the afternoon. Highs on Sunday reach the low 40s, with precipitation chances as high as 90 percent.

Looking ahead to the holiday travel period, conditions remain unsettled through Christmas Day. With snow levels staying high and temperatures above normal, travel impacts are expected to be mainly confined to mountain passes. A white Christmas is not expected for most of East Idaho under the current forecast.