A Wet and Active Weather Pattern Takes Us Through Christmas

An active weather pattern will remain in place throughout the holiday week, bringing periods of rain to the valleys and moderate to heavy snow in the mountains. Temperatures will stay well above normal for late December, making a white Christmas unlikely for most lower elevations.

Rain will be likely this evening, mainly before 8 p.m., before clouds begin to clear overnight. Breezy southwest winds will continue, with gusts reaching 30-40 mph. Overnight lows will dip to around 27 degrees.

Saturday offers a short-lived break in the active pattern. Expect sunny skies and cool but seasonable conditions, with highs near 38 degrees. Southwest winds will remain noticeable, with gusts up to 30 mph. Another system arrives Saturday night, snow accumulation looks minimal—less than half an inch—but slick travel is possible, especially at higher elevations.

By Sunday afternoon, precipitation will transition to all rain as temperatures climb into the low 40s. Rain will be steady at times, with a 100% chance of precipitation during the day and continued rainfall Sunday night. Rain continues into Monday with highs near 46°. While snow levels remain elevated, mountain areas will continue to see accumulating snow, while valleys stay mostly rainy.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the day after, the forecast stays wet. With well-above-normal temperatures, the chances of a white Christmas in lower elevations are slim. Any snow that does fall Christmas morning would likely occur early and melt quickly as warmer air moves in.