Winds pick up again

Rain with snow for the mountains and more wind today. Wind Advisory today from 8am to 8pm for the central valley with gusts possible to 55mph. Highs today reaching the 40s. Above freezing this morning with rain and snow mix for the snake highlands. Winter weather advisories continue into the hills and Winter Storm Warning for western Wyoming continues tomorrow night, with accumulations of a foot of snow possible for Teton county around Jackson.

Windy tonight in Idaho Falls for the light parade around the greenbelt, but it will still be awesome to watch as it begins at Freeman Park at 7pm.