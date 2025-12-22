Storm break tonight, wet and warm Christmas ahead

One storm system is exiting the region this evening, bringing a brief break in active weather on Tuesday. However, the quiet won’t last long, as another very wet and unusually warm storm is set to arrive Christmas Eve afternoon and persist through Christmas morning.

Rain is likely tonight before tapering off after midnight, with overnight lows near 38°. Skies remain mostly cloudy.

Avalanche Warning Continues

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has continued an Avalanche Warning through 5:30 AM Tuesday. Avalanche danger remains HIGH on all slopes, with both natural and human-triggered slides very likely. This warning includes the mountains near Island Park, West Yellowstone, and Cooke City, where heavy snowfall atop unstable weak layers has created extremely dangerous backcountry conditions.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a high near 55°.

Wednesday: Rain develops late morning with breezy south winds. Highs near 55°. Rain continues Wednesday night with lows around 40°.

Christmas Day: Rainy and unseasonably warm, with highs near 50°.

Thursday Night: Rain may mix with snow late, low around 35°.

Friday: Rain and snow showers likely, transitioning colder with highs near 45°.

Friday Night: Spotty rain and snow early, then clearing and colder with lows in the upper 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler, with highs around the upper 30’s.