A rainy Christmas Eve with mountain snow

A wet pattern is setting up for the middle of the week, with rain and mountain snow moving into the region by Wednesday afternoon and continuing through at least Christmas Day. Areas below 6,000 feet can expect moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall, while higher elevations see snow. Winds will also increase, especially Wednesday and Wednesday night, with gusts topping 25 mph at times.

Rain becomes widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening, continuing overnight as temperatures remain mild. Christmas Day looks soggy as well, with steady rain, breezy south to southwest winds, and daytime highs in the low to mid-50s. Travel impacts will mainly be tied to wet roads at lower elevations, while mountain passes could become slick due to snow.

Colder air arrives late Thursday into Friday, allowing snow levels to drop. On Friday, precipitation may mix with or change to snow, even at some lower elevations, though accumulations are expected to be light, generally less than a half inch. Snow showers taper off Friday night into Saturday morning, followed by cooler, partly sunny conditions.

Looking ahead, conditions improve by the weekend, with a break in rain and snow expected Sunday. While temperatures will be cooler, drier weather should provide a welcome pause after several days of unsettled holiday weather.