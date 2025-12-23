Christmas Forecast looks naughty

Pretty consistent Pacific river of moisture, like a firehouse across the area keeps us wet. Today we start to calm down between moisture accelerations. So mostly cloudy and mild and mainly dry for the valley, with mountains showers possible. Fog can be around too. With another push from low pressure by Wednesday, we'll have mixed rain with hits of snow into Christmas Eve and Day. Today with consistent temps about 20 degrees above average, we ride into the low 50's. Icy roads in the back country and avalanche warnings for Island Park and West Yellowstone shaded in blue for central Idaho adventurers. Seriously dangerous life threatening conditions in the back country.

Rain and highland snow/sleet today with winds 10-15/G 25mph. Winter weather advisories for Salmon and Lemhi county and into northern Idaho. Avalanche warnings in blue, see map.

Continued mild for the days until Christmas, 40's and 50's, even in Jackson. Colder air before the new year, but still above average temperatures 30s. Average high this time of year is 28. Some spots may see some snow late Christmas night, and all this could stretch into a timed weather slush fest dependent on fronts and arrivals with colder air.