Mild Conditions on Christmas Day

Merry Christmas!

The air might feel different this year, as many stepped outside their front doors to discover freshly green grass and temperatures far above freezing this Christmas morning. Navigating the roads in the Snake River Plain this holiday season has been quite smooth, thanks to mild temperatures that have brought rain to many parts of the region. Today, you can expect longer spells of dry weather, interspersed with a few rain showers.

As we approach "Part 2" of the storm system on Friday and Saturday, temperatures will drop, and snow levels will decrease. This means areas such as Stanley, Ketchum, Island Park, and Driggs, along with all our mountain passes, will begin to see snowfall, which could lead to slick travel conditions.

A winter storm warning and advisory was announced this afternoon by the National Weather Service for the Centennial Mountains and Island Park area. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations ranging from 5 to 10 inches and winds gusting up to 35 mph. This winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 AM on Friday until 5 AM MST on Saturday. Residents should prepare for slippery roads, as hazardous conditions could significantly affect the Friday morning and evening commutes.

Some light snow is anticipated to reach all valley floors, including the Snake Plain and eastern Magic Valley; however, as indicated in the accompanying graphic, accumulation in these areas is expected to be minimal. Please exercise extra caution when planning travel across the region on Friday and Saturday after Christmas, and check the latest forecasts and road conditions.

Weather conditions are predicted to improve by the weekend, with Sunday expected to bring a pause from rain and snow. While temperatures will gradually cool, the dry weather will provide a much-needed break after several days of unsettled and wet holiday conditions.

Enjoy your holiday, and stay warm!