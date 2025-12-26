Winter Storm warnings issued with valley snow chances

Rain mixed with snow today and colder temps today. I'm not re-gifting you with the same forecast - feeling more like December, but still above average temps of 28. It will be in the lower 40s with gusts to 30mph. Chances of rain/snow are almost certain as another front comes along with snow into tonight and after midnight. Low 28. Snow Saturday and 34 degrees with wind gusts to 35-40mph. Partly cloudy by Saturday night at a low of 11. Sunny Sunday and 27 and 8 for Monday morning. Highs in the lower 30s for the start of the last week of the year. Next week slowly rising temps with overnights in the teens after Monday.

Jeff Roper, Get some, First Alert Weather