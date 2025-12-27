Cold winds with scattered snow chances

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings continue through 5pm for eastern highlands of Idaho and western Wyoming state line counties. Driving can be hazardous and slick with many roads having snow coverage.

50% chance of snow for the Snake River plain today and winds with the front gusting to 40mph and clearing skies into Sunday. High for Idaho Falls at 35. Clearing tonight with a low of 12.

Sunny Sunday, light winds and a high of 26. Low 9

Monday will be calm and cold, more seasonal temps with high of 29. Low Monday night back to the double digits of 10.

Slowing warming temps for the remainder of 2025 Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid 30's to near 40 with sunshine. Overnight in the 12-16 degree range.

New Years Eve will be clear and 16 degrees.

Thursday January 1, 2026: Partly sunny and 40.

Friday drags in a 30% chance of rain/snow for the valley and high of 40.

