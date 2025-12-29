Cold and sunny to start the week with rain and snow to ring in the new year

We’re starting the week on a cold but quiet note across eastern Idaho following a weekend cold front that brought areas of rain and snow. That system has moved east, leaving behind dry northwest flow as we close out 2025. High pressure will stay in control through the middle of the week, keeping conditions dry overall, though we’ll occasionally see some high and mid-level clouds drifting through the region.

Overnight conditions will be mostly clear, allowing temperatures to drop to around 10 degrees. Winds will be light from the north-northeast at about 5 mph. On Tuesday, sunshine takes center stage as temperatures recover slightly, with afternoon highs reaching near 36 degrees. Winds will remain light from the north-northeast at roughly 5 mph, making for a calm but cool day.

Wednesday will bring a bit more cloud cover, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, but dry weather will continue. High temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees, and winds will be light, starting out of the east-northeast near 5 mph before becoming calm later in the day.

By Thursday, the pattern begins to shift as high pressure weakens and wetter weather approaches from the west. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there is a chance for rain and snow to develop during the afternoon. Highs will top out near 39°. That chance for mixed precipitation continues into Thursday night, mainly before 11 PM, with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows falling to around 29°. The chance of precipitation during this time is about 30 percent.

Looking ahead to Friday, there remains a chance for rain and snow with highs in the lower 40’s.