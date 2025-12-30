Warmer for Wednesday before scattered rain and snow moves in for the start of 2026

We’ll keep high pressure overhead for Wednesday, delivering warmer air and sunshine for the mid-week. An area of low pressure is inching closer towards us as we welcome in 2026. We’ll see scattered snow and rain showers starting Thursday.

Overnight, we’ll keep it clear with a low of 17° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the north. Mostly sunny for Wednesday, partly sunny, with a high near 40°. Light winds from the north around 5 mph.

For Thursday, there is a chance of snow before noon. For the afternoon, rain and snow is likely, turning to all rain for the Plain later in the day. Cloudy skies, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. Winds will remain light with little or no snow accumulation expected. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 30’s. With some scattered rain and snow overnight.

Friday, look for some scattered rain and snow in the morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A high temperature around 40°. Clouds roll through on Saturday, with a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 40’s.