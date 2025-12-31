Scattered rain and snow for New Year’s Day and this weekend

Mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve as a storm approaches from the southwest. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to lower 20’s with light winds. By the morning we’ll see scattered rain and snow. We’ll keep a mild temperature flowing in from the southwest.

For New Year's Day, we’ll see scattered snow and rain showers throughout the day. A wintery mix of precipitation is possible with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. We could get a quick blast of snowfall, mixing to freezing rain throughout the day. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible for the Snake River Plain. Rain and snow for Thursday night. A low temperature around 30°. Light winds, calm to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Mostly cloudy for Friday, with a few spots of rain and snow. Temperatures remain mild for this time of year, with a high near 40°. A bit windy, with southwest winds around 10-15 mph, gusts as high as 20 mph.

A chance of rain and snow for late Saturday. High temperatures in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. More scattered rain and mountain snow for Sunday as highs once again reach the 40’s.