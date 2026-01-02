Patchy fog in the morning with rain and snow showers for late Saturday

A brief break in the wet weather is on the way tonight and early Saturday. Another storm system is expected to move in later Saturday, bringing rain and possibly some snow through the remainder of the weekend and into early next week.

As rain tapers off tonight, areas of dense fog are expected to develop and could linger into Saturday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with low temperatures settling near 30°. Winds will be light, shifting from south-southwest to calm overnight.

Saturday will start off murky, with fog possibly hanging on into the early afternoon. As the day progresses, clouds will continue to increase ahead of the next storm system. Afternoon highs will climb to around 43°, with light winds.

Wet weather returns Saturday night as steady rain moves back into the area. Overnight lows will fall to around 34°, and winds will pick up slightly, with gusts reaching 20 mph at times. Rain chances remain in the forecast for Sunday, especially later in the morning and into the afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy, with highs near 44°. South-southwest winds will be noticeable, gusting up to 25 mph.

Sunday night stays unsettled, with rain likely before late evening and overnight lows dipping to around 34 degrees.

By Monday, colder air begins to mix in, allowing for a chance of rain and snow, particularly after late morning. While precipitation chances drop to 30%, little to no snow accumulation is expected. Highs will remain above average, in the lower 40’s, mostly cloudy skies.