Breezy with a few snow showers through Tuesday; colder and snowy weather expected Wednesday

We’ll keep a chance of rain and snow through Tuesday with breezy winds on the tail end of this past storm. An area of low pressure is approaching for the mid-week. This low-pressure system will usher in a chance of snow with colder temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Island Park:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM TUESDAY: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 8 inches. Centennial Mountains - Island Park. From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning

For Monday night in the Snake River Plain, there is a slight chance of snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy skies with a low around 30°. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

We’ll keep it mostly cloudy for Tuesday with a slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2pm. High temperatures are in the lower 40’s. South southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. There are a few spots of rain and snow for Tuesday night. Overnight low temperatures will hang around freezing at 32°.

For Wednesday, snow is likely. Cloudy skies, with a high temperature near 40°. Southwest wind gusts around 20 to 30 mph. Scattered snow overnight late Wednesday into Thursday with colder temps back to the mid 20’s for the low.

A chance of snow for Thursday with partly cloudy skies. We’ll see high temperatures just above freezing in the mid 30’s.