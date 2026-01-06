Tracking snow and colder air
Slight chance of showers this afternoon after 4 o’clock and then we’ll see the sun will be out. It’ll be around 42° today breezy with winds gusting up to 30 chance of rain and snow tonight with a chance of snow late moisture begins to move in it’ll be around 32 with wind gust again expected up to 30% a good 50 to 60% chance of snow Wednesday and clouds and a high of 39 and will continue those shower chances into Wednesday night and Thursday getting dryer and colder as we head toward the weekend