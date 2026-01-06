Windy with a chance of snow for Wednesday and Thursday
An area of low pressure is working out of the north as we move into Wednesday and Thursday. For Tuesday night and early Wednesday, there is a chance of rain and snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperatures in the mid 30’s. Winds from southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
For Wednesday, there is a chance of rain and snow with gusty winds. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30’s. Winds will stay gusty from the southwest around 15-25 mph. Look for more scattered snow showers for Wednesday night with overnight lows in the mid 20’s. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
A few snow showers for Thursday, under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures for the Snake River Plain will hover around freezing. More wind from the west around 15-25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.