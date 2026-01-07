Cold front driving in gusty winds, scattered snow and chilly temperatures

For Wednesday evening, A cold front is moving through eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. This front will keep gusty winds and scattered snow in the forecast through much of Thursday. Snowfall and some accumulations are possible in the Snake River Plain tonight as a possible convergence zone is setting-up behind the front.

For Wednesday night, we’ll see a low temperature in the mid 20’s, with southwest winds 15-25 mph. New snow accumulation of one inch possible.

There is a chance of snow for Thursday, with most of the heavier snow showers favoring the mountains. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32° for the Plain. West wind s around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight for late Thursday and early Friday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and a low of 15°

Colder weather is expected behind this latest cold front with high temperatures in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s, for this Friday and weekend. Winds from the south and southwest around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM THURSDAY…