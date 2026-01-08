Areas of fog with chilly temps for Friday

In the wake of this latest cold front, we’ll see some flurries and fog development for Thursday night and early Friday. Overnight, Patchy freezing fog after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper teens.

For Friday, there is a chance of fog in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. There is a chance of a snow flurry, especially for our local mountains. Temperatures will peak in the lower 30’s for a high. We’ll also see some wind throughout the day around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows around the lower 20’s.

On Saturday, we’ll see some more fog for the morning with sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures will hover around freezing in the lower 30’s.

Mostly sunny Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 30’s.