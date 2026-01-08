Skip to Content
Snow flying with brisk winds ahead of a cold dry weekend

Published 4:20 AM

Tracking a 50% chance of snow in the valley into today with little accumulation expected. Snow came through last night and is hanging out over the mountains this morning. More expected through our backyards by mid-morning. Highs today will be steady at 30 with winds from the SW gusting to 25mph.

High pressure slides in and that will dry us out behind the front for some sun as well and overnight lows will be basement cellar underground with single digits in the mountains and teens for the valley. This trend continues into next week and we've got a long dry spell ahead of us. .Highs will be more like January should be in the 30 degree range for a few days.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

