Colder temps to start weekend

High pressure after the front is gonna settle in. It will be below freezing today sunny and a high of 30 in Idaho Falls and 33 in Pocatello. 25 today in Jackson. Some light snow from overnight will be frozen this morning and making some areas slick off the main roads and in the shade. Winds 10 to 15 with gust up to 20.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with instances of patchy freezing fog into the late night about midnight and into the morning and a low around 19° . Saturday will begin with some low clouds/fog possibly and that can create snow flurries, especially north of Idaho Falls. It be lightly warmer and sunshine with a high in the low of mid 30s and more the same for Sunday and up a couple of degrees.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather