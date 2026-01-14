High pressure continues with above average temperatures and bright skies

Not the strongest of inversion conditions so some cold air makes it into the atmosphere and there’s a possibility possibility of precipitation showing up next week but dry and sunny with slight instance of clouds and fog . Highs in the upper 30’s today with frozen starts .High pressure on top of us that gives us a lot of stagnant air. We have stagnant air advisories for the central snake river playing around Blackfoot and into the desert high today with sunshine will be around 37. Winds will be calm nothing is coming or going. It’ll be partly cloudy tonight and around 17. Some areas will edge toward 40° but will maintain these temperatures in the upper 30s for the valley. It looks dry through the rest of the week and not a chance of anything falling out of the sky. More clouds and slightly cooler into the next week for the start and then we're tracking moisture chances later in the month.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather