Patchy fog overnight and Thursday morning with above average temperatures

High pressure moving slightly to the west, which will allow for slightly colder air to seep into our region. We’ll look for some patchy overnight fog with light winds

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY remains in place for areas around Pocatello, Preston and Franklin County, and Onieda County.

For Wednesday night and early Thursday, there is some patchy dense freezing fog after 8pm. Mostly clear skies outside of the fog. An overnight low temperature down to about 16° for the Snake River Plain.

During the day Thursday, there is a chance of morning fog, mixing out to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Snake River Plain communities will see high temperatures in the mid 30’s. Light winds from calm to 5 mph. More possible fog could develop late Thursday evening, with light winds.

For Friday, there is a chance of patchy dense freezing fog before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35°. North northeast winds around 3 to 5 mph.