Chance of fog overnight with areas of haze for Friday

High pressure overhead is keeping the inversion in place. With the high pressure in place, we'll see some overnight pockets of freezing fog. Air quality will also decrease for Friday and this weekend.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SUNDAY:

WHAT…Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to

trap pollutants. WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

WHEN…Until noon MST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation have lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

For Thursday night, look for some patchy dense freezing fog. Partly cloudy skies outside of the fog, with a low around 20°. Light winds from the south southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Friday morning there is some patchy dense freezing fog before noon. Mostly sunny for the afternoon, with a high near 35°. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Overnight low temperatures back to around 17°.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 36°. Light and variable wind.