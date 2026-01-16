Skip to Content
Dry this weekend with some patchy morning fog

We still sit under the ridge of high pressure along the west coast. Chilly overnight with some areas of freezing fog. We'll warm to the 30's and 40's this weekend with dry conditions.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SUNDAY:

  • WHAT…Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to trap pollutants.
  • WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…Until noon MST Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation have led to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

For Friday night, patchy dense freezing fog . Mostly clear, with a low around 19°.

There is a chance of fog for Saturday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. Overnight lows back to around 15°.

Sunny for Sunday with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. Light winds around 5 mph.

On Monday, we’ll see more sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 30’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

