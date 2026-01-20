Freezing fog hanging around with seasonal temps and shower chances in view
We've got a slight chance of snow for Jackson and a quick cold front to the east of our backyard today, and more shower chances at 30% by the weekend. Highs today around 34 for Idaho Falls and 37 to 40 for the lower valley. Winds are SSW and light, but brisk enough to take wind chills down to the 20's.
Remaining pattern this week pushing 40 and more sun tomorrow and by Sunday we bring in that inversion bust we've been hoping for with some circulation and a slight chance of a shower.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather