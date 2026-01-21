Skip to Content
Chilly and areas of fog hanging with us

today at 6:28 AM
Published 5:50 AM

The fog and the sun will be out and chilly today, high around freezing. Changes by late week, highs closer to averages around freezing today and lows this morning in the teens. Gradually warmer this week with any precip chances beginning to drop into the weekend, except for 20% chance in jackson.  tracking snow chances for the valley by late Saturday. Hopefully that is indicative of some flow in the air that remains stagnant for the central Snake River Plain and down around Malad and Preston. Warmer with the storm pattern for the weekend. 

Jeff Roper, get some on the tv and 99 KUPI-FM. 


Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

