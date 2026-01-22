Skip to Content
Drop in temps by the weekend and tracking good chances of showers next week

Published 5:59 AM

Repeat the forecast: More cold conditions and mid teens this morning with partly sunshine expected later I'm forecasting a high around 30.  Teens again tonight with even colder air by Friday night. Tomorrow still around freezing and then dropping to 7 by Saturday morning.  Tracking some mixing in the air this weekend and that could bring a shower chance to the mountains, but at least some relief from the inversion. Better shower chances by Wednesday of next wee with @ 40-50% snow chances for the valley mixing with rain, based on timing.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather


Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

