Drop in temps by the weekend and tracking good chances of showers next week
Repeat the forecast: More cold conditions and mid teens this morning with partly sunshine expected later I'm forecasting a high around 30. Teens again tonight with even colder air by Friday night. Tomorrow still around freezing and then dropping to 7 by Saturday morning. Tracking some mixing in the air this weekend and that could bring a shower chance to the mountains, but at least some relief from the inversion. Better shower chances by Wednesday of next wee with @ 40-50% snow chances for the valley mixing with rain, based on timing.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather