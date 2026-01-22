Fog and clouds to start off Friday; sunny and cold for the weekend

Tonight, once again we’ll see some low clouds, areas of fog, and a few snow flurries. Fog and low clouds will continue to affect some areas through Friday morning.

Overnight lows will drop to the upper teens and lower 20’s.

For Friday, there is a chance of morning fog with some clearing through the afternoon. We’ll see a high temperature around 30° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the north around 5 to 10 mph. For Friday night, we’ll see mainly clear skies. A low temperature around 7°. Wind chill values as low as –1, With winds from the north-northeast around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Mostly sunny this Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 20’s.

Mostly sunny conditions continue this Sunny, with a high near 28°.