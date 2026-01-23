Cold weekend ahead

A weak cold front is sliding south through eastern Idaho and Wyoming, setting the stage for a chilly weekend ahead. While there’s a slight chance of snow as we head into Saturday, most areas will stay dry. The bigger story is the cold air settling in.

Friday night into Saturday morning will be mostly clear, which allows those temperatures to really drop. Lows will bottom out around 7°, with wind chills dipping as low as –1 thanks to a north‑northeast breeze gusting up to 20 mph. Northerly upper‑level flow is helping funnel colder air over the Divide, especially in areas that remain clear overnight. By Saturday, the Snake River Plain will see mostly sunny skies with just a slight chance of mountain snow. Highs reach only about 25°, and winds will lighten and shift to the southwest by afternoon. Cloud cover returns Saturday night, bringing a low near 10°.

Sunday brings more sunshine and a bit of moderation, with highs near 28° and a light west wind. The warming trend continues slightly into Monday, which will be partly sunny with a high around 32°. While temperatures aren’t exactly warm, the start of next week will be calmer and brighter.