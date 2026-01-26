Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A couple of weak systems are moving through the region this week

By
today at 6:04 PM
Published 3:49 PM

Cold and quiet for tonight and Tuesday, with a couple of weak weather systems moving through this workweek.

For Monday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Look for an overnight low temperature in the mid-teens.

Increasing clouds for our Tuesday, with a high of 35°. Winds will remain light from calm to 5mph. Overnight lows back to the upper teens.

There is a slight chance of snow this Wednesday, mainly for the mountains. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the southwest around 5mph. An overnight low in the lower 20’s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a slight risk of snow showers and flurries. A high temperature in the Snake River Plain around 36°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.