A couple of weak systems are moving through the region this week

Cold and quiet for tonight and Tuesday, with a couple of weak weather systems moving through this workweek.

For Monday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Look for an overnight low temperature in the mid-teens.

Increasing clouds for our Tuesday, with a high of 35°. Winds will remain light from calm to 5mph. Overnight lows back to the upper teens.

There is a slight chance of snow this Wednesday, mainly for the mountains. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the southwest around 5mph. An overnight low in the lower 20’s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a slight risk of snow showers and flurries. A high temperature in the Snake River Plain around 36°.