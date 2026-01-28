Snow showers clearing out with patchy fog and cloud cover for Thursday

Our weak storm system is slowly moving east into Wyoming for Wednesday evening. In the wake of this system, we’ll see some overnight fog development with a few snow flurries heading into Thursday.

Overnight, we’ll see temperatures in the lower 20’s for the overnight low. Light winds from the southwest around 5 mph, allowing for some fog development.

For Thursday morning, there is a chance at valley fog and flurries. Otherwise, mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high in the mid to upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

A slight chance of snow for Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Look for high temperatures in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s.

Partly sunny this weekend with warmer temperatures. High temps for Saturday and Sunday will reach the lower to mid 40’s.