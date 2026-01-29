Fog around with milder temps coming

Visibility is less and 1/4 miles in some spots this morning and 0 at the Pocatello Airport. Use caution on the roads. Mostly cloudy and high around 35 with light winds today from the southwest.

Patchy fog remains and chances of showers still around for the mountains into the afternoon and Friday. Lows tonight in the 20's for the valley and teens into the mountains. High pressure ridge is back around for even warmer temps for the weekend, peaking to 50 in Pocatello. Dry conditions are prominent into the beginning of February and highs will be in the 40's above normal by 10 degrees. We are tracking more chances of moisture further into February, especially ahead or around Valentines Day.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather