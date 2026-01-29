Mostly cloudy with flurries for Friday

Low clouds and light snow showers will be with us through portions of Saturday. For Thursday night there will be some patchy fog with a low temperature in the lower 20’s.

For Friday, look for some patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and a low risk of snow. Most of the snow flurries and showers will be east of the Snake River Plain. Temperatures will peak to the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain, with a light north wind.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 40’s for the Plain. We still could see some overnight and early morning fog with flurries. Winds will be light around calm to 5 mph.

Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Partly cloudy skies and light winds.

FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL

FURTHER NOTICE…