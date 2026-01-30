Warmer daytime temperatures this weekend with patchy fog overnight

High pressure is rebounding this weekend in the west. There is some patchy fog in the forecast for the overnight and early morning hours. With the high pressure, we’ll also see warmer daytime temperatures this weekend with highs in the 40’s and 50’s.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY:

WHAT…Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to trap pollutants.

WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.

IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

Overnight, lows will drop to around the mid 20’s. We could see some patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with light winds.

For Saturday, there is a chance of fog for the morning, mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. High temperatures in the lower to mid 40’s for the Plain.

Partly sunny for Sunday, with a high near 45° to 50° for the Snake River Plain. Light north wind.

Mostly sunny for Monday with highs in the mid 40’s.