A sunny and warm start to the month 

We have high pressure to the south, with a disturbance to the north. This disturbance from the north will bring in mostly cloudy skies for Monday night. There is a slight chance of snow for mountain locations near the Montana state line. Look for a low temperature in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. We’ll have winds from the south-southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. We’ll keep winds very light around calm to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with highs in the mid 40’s.

Thursday will be Sunny, with a high near 50°.