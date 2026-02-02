Warming trend this week

Puxtawney Phil says nope, 6 more weeks of winter. Milk and bread sales must be in his stock portfolio, especially for residents back east. Around here, It’s gonna be mostly sunny today in a high in the 40s above average by about 10°. Winds out of the west/southwest 5 to 7mph/

Tonight we’ll see clouds in a low round 25 and light southerly winds, maybe a mountains spritz of snow for Island Park and some fog for other higher elevation areas and adjoining valleys. Tuesday the warmth begins to grow on us, as we will be in the mid 40s by Wednesday and overnights will be in the mid 20s. By Thursday sunny and nearing 50° and by Friday we should be at the 50 mark. with lows in the mid 20s. This dry trend continues for the eight day forecast.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather