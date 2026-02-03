Warming trend this week with an Air Stagnation Advisory issued
High pressure is building in from the south, delivering warmer than average temperatures. Under the high-pressure inversion, we’ll see the air quality dimmish.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY:
- WHAT…Poor air quality will develop Wednesday and continue through the weekend. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to trap pollutants.
- WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
- IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.
In the Snake River Plain overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, with a low around 25°.
Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with a high near 47° for the Snake RIver Plain. Winds will be light from the north.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 50°. North winds will be light around 5-10 mph.
Sunny for Friday, with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50’s.