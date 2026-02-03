Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warming trend this week with an Air Stagnation Advisory issued

By
today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:35 PM

High pressure is building in from the south, delivering warmer than average temperatures. Under the high-pressure inversion, we’ll see the air quality dimmish.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY:

  • WHAT…Poor air quality will develop Wednesday and continue through the weekend. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to trap pollutants.
  • WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
  • IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

In the Snake River Plain overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, with a low around 25°.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with a high near 47° for the Snake RIver Plain. Winds will be light from the north.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 50°. North winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Friday, with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.