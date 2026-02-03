Warming trend this week with an Air Stagnation Advisory issued

High pressure is building in from the south, delivering warmer than average temperatures. Under the high-pressure inversion, we’ll see the air quality dimmish.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY:

WHAT…Poor air quality will develop Wednesday and continue through the weekend. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to trap pollutants.

WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

In the Snake River Plain overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, with a low around 25°.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with a high near 47° for the Snake RIver Plain. Winds will be light from the north.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 50°. North winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Friday, with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50’s.