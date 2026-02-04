Sunny and bright for Thursday and Friday

Dry and clear conditions remain in place as high pressure moves across the region. We have a bit of an inversion with some air quality issues. We still have an air advisory in place this week for Pocatello and locations near the Utah state line. We start to see a change to the weather pattern by late Sunday, which could bring in some scattered rain/snow for Monday.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY:

WHAT…Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to trap pollutants.

WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

Overnight, we’ll see mostly cleat skies with a low in the mid 20’s.

Thursday will be sunny for the Snake River Plain. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 40’s. Light winds will be from the north around 3 to 5 mph.

Kepping sunny skies in the forecast for Friday with highs in the lower to mid 50’s.