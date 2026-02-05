Sunny and warmer for Friday

A large ridge of high pressure is overhead, keeping us dry and clear. Inversions should strengthen again, trapping in some of the haze closer to the foothills and bench areas. The air stagnation advisories remain through the weekend. We’ll start to break down the high pressure late into the weekend. With low pressure moving down south, we could see some rain and snow early next week. At this point, it appears that we’ll see mainly mountain snow.

Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 28°. We’ll keep light winds in the forecast from the northeast.

Friday will be partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be around 5 mph from the north.

Mostly sunny this Saturday and Sunday, with a high near 50° for the Snake River Plain. Clouds will start to roll back in for Sunday night as a system moves in from the north.

Monday, there is a chance of rain before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45°.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY:

* WHAT...Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to trap pollutants.

* WHERE...Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.