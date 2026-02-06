Mild weekend temps with rain and snow on the way for Monday

Clouds build Friday night across eastern Idaho as a quiet, milder stretch continues. Skies turn mostly cloudy with lows near 32° and a light south–southeast wind around 5 mph, setting the stage for a calm start to the weekend.

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds and a springlike feel for early February. Highs reach the lower 50s across the Snake River Plain, with south southwest wind of 5–10 mph.

Sunday stays mild before the next system arrives. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 53°, followed by increasing clouds Sunday night and a chance of rain after 11 p.m. with overnight lows around 37°.

Rain showers for the start of Monday, with some snow mixing in later. Most of the snow will favor the higher terrain. Rain is likely before noon, then a rain/snow mix with scattered mountain snow showers throughout the day. The Snake River Plain tops out near 45° with little or no accumulation expected and precipitation chances around 60%.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY: