Colder this week with scattered rain, snow and gusty winds

After our Monday cold front, we’ll see winds and a few rain/snow showers through Monday evening. Conditions calm for Tuesday morning before another system moves through in the evening from the south.

Overnight, we’ll keep it mostly cloudy with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. A chance of rain and snow with winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

For Tuesday night, snow is likely, possibly mixed with rain. Cloudy skies, with a low temperature in the lower 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible.

Rain mixed with snow for Wednesday with cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. The chance of precipitation is around 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40’s for Thursday.

Partly cloudy for Friday, with high temperatures in the lower 40’s.