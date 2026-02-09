Skip to Content
Tracking rain and snow into this week with breezy winds

Published 4:55 AM

Morning rain, then mixing with snow during drive time and a 40% chance of snow in the afternoon with clouds and 46.  Breezes from the southwest  around 25 - gusting to near 40, then a chance of snow after noon. 

Mostly cloudy tonight with winds up to 25 mph gusts and 29. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and 43.  Tuesday night, rain and snow chances are back - and aiming for Wednesday - Low of 27 = 70% chance of snow Wednesday for the valley and high of 45. You can expect some patchy fog as well. 

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

